Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.39

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.39 and traded as low as C$41.76. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.27, with a volume of 1,726,441 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.88.

Get Northland Power alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.