Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 0.6% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $35,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after acquiring an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.24. 1,901,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,325. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

