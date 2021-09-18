Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 6,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 14,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,122. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

