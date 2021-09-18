Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 6,212,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.7 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 14,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,122. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

