Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Norwood Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $209.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $1,258,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert J. Mancuso acquired 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $68,216.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,642. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.