Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Short Interest Update

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the August 15th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novus Capital Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NXU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. Novus Capital Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

