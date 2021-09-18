NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 209,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 133.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $42.08 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

