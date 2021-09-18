NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuBits has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $9.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001879 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

