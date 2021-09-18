Nucleus Vision Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $128,664.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $18.51 million and approximately $128,664.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.