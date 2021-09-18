NuCypher 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.59 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $227.34 million and approximately $75.59 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00058520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00131517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046505 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,286,979,581 coins and its circulating supply is 679,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

