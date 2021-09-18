Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,060. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

