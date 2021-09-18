NXM Price Up 4.1% This Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $132.16 or 0.00273958 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $875.14 million and approximately $2,131.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00132359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,938 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

