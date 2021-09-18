Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.06. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 268,940 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.56.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.
