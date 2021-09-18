Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.90

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.06. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 268,940 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYMX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

