O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,028,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,561 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after buying an additional 637,795 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 107,482.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

