O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 36,035 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

