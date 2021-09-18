Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $361.44 million and approximately $61.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

