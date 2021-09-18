Observer Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Observer has a total market cap of $17.58 million and $3.76 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Observer has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

