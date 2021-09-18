Ocean Protocol Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC on major exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $497.37 million and $34.30 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00059149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00132416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00046600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.