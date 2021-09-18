OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Achieves $4.60 Million

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $4.60 million and $41,526.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00121367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00174533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.55 or 0.07112690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.43 or 0.99649980 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00871277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002652 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

