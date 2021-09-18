OctoFi Reaches Market Cap of $6.95 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $19,770.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00017983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00133514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

