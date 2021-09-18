Oddz Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $581,670.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $581,670.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.40 or 0.00124241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00175325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.55 or 0.07218510 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,639.55 or 1.00042748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.19 or 0.00849857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002681 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.