ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.08 million and $39,604.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,355,360 coins and its circulating supply is 17,487,568 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

