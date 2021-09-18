ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $39,604.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,355,360 coins and its circulating supply is 17,487,568 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

