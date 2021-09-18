ODUWA Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $20,715.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

