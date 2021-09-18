Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.64. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 93,285 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 120,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 48.6% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 58,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It focuses on Exploraciones Oceanicas and Bismarck Gold projects. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

