Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $28.44. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 3,653 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

