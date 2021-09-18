Oikos (OKS) Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,911.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00071465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00121338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00174071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.51 or 0.07123019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,118.19 or 1.00203355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00863514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 190,075,446 coins and its circulating supply is 180,052,405 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

