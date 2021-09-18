OKCash (OK) Market Cap Tops $2.23 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $568,882.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,973.11 or 0.99939965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00085662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00066715 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001140 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002123 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,254,193 coins. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars.

