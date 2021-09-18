Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

ODFL opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day moving average of $259.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

