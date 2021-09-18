Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Olin reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,105%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. Olin has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $52.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

