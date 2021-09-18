Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

TSE:OLY opened at C$46.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86. Olympia Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$37.55 and a 1-year high of C$54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.26.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

