Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 461,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $917,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,533.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $36.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OHI. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

