Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $3.50

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $3.50 or 0.00007223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.74 or 0.00377099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,266 coins and its circulating supply is 562,950 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.