OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Short Interest Update

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OMQS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,868. OMNIQ has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11. On average, research analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.