OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

