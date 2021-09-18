Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 405,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ondas by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 187,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,476,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ondas by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ONDS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,263. Ondas has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ondas will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

