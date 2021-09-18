OneLedger (OLT) Trading 28.5% Higher Over Last Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $309,049.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

