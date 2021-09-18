Only1 (LIKE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Only1 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Only1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00132082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.