Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Short Interest Update

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.33. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

