Ontology Reaches Market Capitalization of $869.75 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $869.75 million and approximately $98.25 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

