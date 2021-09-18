Opacity Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0737 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $5.93 million and $183,944.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

