Open Predict Token (OPT) Market Cap Tops $140,871.15

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $140,871.15 and approximately $168.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00130775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013162 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

