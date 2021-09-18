OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00130281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

