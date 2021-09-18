Opium Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $110.12 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00003976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00071168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00120078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00174367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.60 or 0.07045160 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,812.05 or 0.99935639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.00864674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

