Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $734,060 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. 88,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The company has a market cap of $686.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.39. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

