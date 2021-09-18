Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,048. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

