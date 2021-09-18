Opus (OPT) Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Opus has a market capitalization of $325,048.93 and approximately $130.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded 131.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

