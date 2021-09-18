Opus (OPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 131.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $325,048.93 and $130.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00134481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00013370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00046797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

