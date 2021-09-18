Orbs Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $314.85 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00133410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.