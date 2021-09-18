O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $130,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $599.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $599.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.69. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

