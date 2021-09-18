OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.96.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.07 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$917.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. Analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

